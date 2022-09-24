Not all romantic dates end with hugs and kisses; some end with a spine-chilling nightmare. And we just saw one

Just like most couples out there, Aditya and Neha’s date also begins in the usual romantic fashion date- waiting with flowers, too much excitement, ice-creams, long drives, and some cute moments. And just when everything seems to be going fine and Adi is about to steal a kiss from Neha, two vile strangers appear out of nowhere, start recording the scene, and for all we know, the romantic date is straight away turned into a nightmare for both of them!

Do you remember the excitement of your first date? Butterflies in the stomach, racing pulses, sweaty palms, and the responsibility to make everything filmy perfect! Sounds relatable no? Obviously, romantic dates are meant to be like that or at least that’s what Bollywood movies portray. But tell us, how many times have you faced an unexpected scenario where your romantic date became the worst night of your life? Because what we have seen just now makes us realise that it is not the ONLY case that ever happened during a date. And boy does it look too scary and exactly the opposite of what a “date” is supposed to be! Hear us.

Adi, like most of us, is brave enough to not desert his partner in the middle of all this mayhem but he is threatened, not by the strangers but by the situation and what harm it could bring to his lover, Neha. And therefore, he does exactly what he is asked to do in order to get them out of the situation.

In a turn of events, Adi realises that something utterly shocking has happened in the meantime. He is furious and cannot process the shock of the aftermath. The only thing he seeks now is an answer, and a burning thirst for revenge gradually brews inside him!

So how did a love story that began with a beautiful, romantic narrative suddenly turn into a thirst for vengeance? And no one but only Mangesh and Neha know what happened that night, inside a locked car, in the absence of Adi. This and so many questions leave us gripped till the end.

&pictures’ latest release Operation Romeo shows how two young lovers are harassed in the name of ‘moral policing’. But what surprises us the most is how two strangers can threaten two consenting adults with harassment, ransoms, and whatnot! Even Sharad Kelkar who portrays the character of the villain, Mangesh Jadhav, despises his role so much that he goes on to confess, “ After seeing the movie, many of my friends called. They were very pleased with how I performed. Even though they knew who I was, they said, 'Man Kar Raha hai Ek Chatta maru Tujhe (I want to slap you)”!

As disgusting as it may appear to each one of us, it is a fact that strangers take just too much pleasure in bullying couples in the name of “morals” and “traditions”. Most unmarried couples have faced these issues at least once in their lifetime and as much as some have dared to resist, that constant fear of being shamed and socially disgraced has deliberately held them back. But we ask, for how long? For how long should you endure punishment for a crime you never even committed?

It’s about time we give a shout-out to Adi and Neha and every other couple who has been a victim of moral policing at some point in life. Because #RokoMattTokoMattJeeneDo is the motto we strongly believe in and you should too!

While we are still looking for answers to all those questions posed to us as a society, we promise you one thing which is the end of the movie is even more surprising than the twist! Operation Romeo premieres on &pictures on 24th September at 10 pm. Save the date and watch the full movie to find out the ultimate fate of Aditya and Neha.