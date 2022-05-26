OMG! Can’t believe this LIVE quiz unveils a list of binge-worthy shows based on my personality!

Of late, I have been obsessing over quizzes that surprisingly seem to reveal what kind of entertainment junkie one inherently is! Although I already know that I am head-over-heels with anything that has to do something with entertainment but I cannot exactly recall what kind of shows satiate my inner audience. And since I am always stuck in that loop of “what should I watch next?’’, I decided to end this dilemma once and forever by taking the Roposo Quiz where I had to answer a few questions about my personality, and voila! my watchlist on Roposo is sorted for days to come! LIVE shows are the new definition of entertainment for me and ever since I have got my personalized list by taking the quiz, I cannot seem to get enough of them!

Basically, there are two types of people on earth, one who parties like there’s no tomorrow and the other one who likes to snuggle inside the blanket (well, hello there introverts and oh hi, ambiverts!). For both groups of people, Roposo has rolled out a few sets of options and if you are someone who is a party animal or a stay-in person, go ahead and take the quiz to reveal what shows your inner entertainment junkie craves! I took the quiz and I'll tell you what I got at the end of the article. What about you?

If this quiz has revealed what your inner binger is craving for, tune in to Roposo LIVE and sort out your perpetual quest for “what to watch next”! Say goodbye to boring swiping, scrolling, and liking, and start streaming LIVE now!