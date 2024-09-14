Parineeti Chopra 'misses' Shuddh Desi Romance co-star Sushant Singh Rajput as fan shares cool video: ‘What fun we had on this one’

The film Shuddh Desi Romance, featuring the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra, recently celebrated its 11th anniversary. Now, on Instagram Stories, Parineeti Chopra expressed how much she misses her co-star Sushant, sharing an endearing fan video. She reflected on their time together, saying, "What fun we had on this one."

On Instagram Stories, Parineeti Chopra re-shared a fan video and expressed how much she misses Sushant Singh Rajput. “Love this! Miss you Sushant," she wrote. She also reflected on the fun they had while working together. The fan video shared features a montage of moments from Shuddh Desi Romance showcasing Parineeti Chopra and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Accompanied by the film’s title track, the fan added a playful note about the film’s portrayal of relationships and commitment. “Relationship humaari bhi hui hai... par yeh shaadi aur commitment kuch aur baat hai," the caption read. (I have also been in a relationship... but this marriage and commitment are something else entirely). In the comments, fans expressed their nostalgia, with one writing, “Missing this era of Bollywood and YRF,” and another noting, “Is gane ki hype hi alg thi school me.” (This song had a different kind of hype back in school). One user even commented, “Ye wholesomeness ke liye koi imaarate banwa do yaar.” (Someone build a monument out of this wholesomeness, please).

A week ago, Shuddh Desi Romance celebrated its 11th anniversary. Parineeti Chopra marked the milestone with a heartfelt Instagram story. She posted a film poster with a caption expressing her deep connection to the film, reflecting on the passing years and her gratitude for the experience.

She also shared a clip from the movie showcasing moments with the late Sushant Singh Rajput. In the post, she reflected on the past 11 years, noting, “This takes me 11 years back; it will always be a special one.”

Released in 2013 and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Shuddh Desi Romance is produced by Aditya Chopra. Set in Jaipur, the film delves into contemporary perspectives on commitment, live-in relationships, arranged marriages, and love marriages within small-town India. It examines the intricacies of modern relationships in urban settings. The story follows Raghu, portrayed by Sushant Singh Rajput, who struggles with commitment issues while falling for two women—Gayatri, played by Parineeti Chopra, and Tara, played by Vaani Kapoor.

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra was recently featured in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila, where she starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

