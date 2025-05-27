PIC: Sohail Khan's latest Instagram post for son Nirvan proves his selfless love as dad

If you scroll through Sohail Khan’s Instagram handle, you will find many images of the actor-filmmaker with his sons, Nirvan Khan and Yohan Khan. The lovely and fun photos of the father with his son prove that they are also friends with each other. Yet again, Sohail showcased his unconditional love for his elder son when he posted a monochrome image with Nirvan. Check it out!

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sohail Khan dropped a black and white image with his son, Nirvan Khan. In the image, the father can be seen standing in front with his son behind him. In the captions, the Hello Brother director expressed, “The happiest day in my life will be, when nirvan will be in front of me, and I’ll be in his shadow.”

Sohail Khan drops a cute image with Nirvan Khan:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sohail is all set to direct a yet untitled comedy. For his upcoming project, he has decided to cast brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and veteran actor Sanjay Dutt. According to a source close to the development, the pre-production on the film has already begun.

An insider exclusively told Pinkvilla that Sohail has been developing a two-hero comedy film for a while now, and he is collaborating with Sanjay Dutt on the same. The source added, “Multiple meetings have already taken place between Sanju and Sohail, and the duo are all excited to collaborate on this script. It features Sanjay Dutt in a larger-than-life avatar.”

Talking about Loveyatri actor Aayush’s involvement in the movie, the informer shared, “Aayush Sharma will have a boy-next-door look, different from the larger-than-life presence of Sanjay Dutt in this yet untitled comedy. Sohail and his team are looking to take the film on floors in the second half of 2025, and are presently busy with the pre-production. It’s a film made as per today’s sensibilities, as the comedy is touted to be situational. The film has undertones of a gangster genre and is set in Punjab,” the source informs.

The movie will also be co-produced by Sohail Khan. For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

