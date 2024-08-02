PIC: Sushmita Sen inspires fans to be 'warrior' against 'storm' with a powerful quote; gets showered with love

Sushmita Sen is an inspiration for her fans not only because of her acting but also for living her life on her own terms. The stunning actress is quite active on social media and loves to connect with her fans frequently. On August 2, 2024, she took to Instagram and posted a breathtaking shot of looking towards the sea. While the picture in itself is no less than iconic, her caption is what makes the post even more powerful. While sharing the picture in her Instagram feed, Sushmita penned a famous quote from Jake Remington.

The quote says, "Fate whispers to the warrior, ‘You can not withstand the storm.‘ The warrior whispers back, ‘I am the storm.’" Further expressing her love for the fans, she added, "I love you guys!!!!" along with hashtags #embraceit #itsallhappeningforyou #goodmorning #duggadugga

Sushmita Sen's fans resonated with her post and shared heartfelt reactions in the comments section. "My calm my peace standing alone within calm and peace," a fan commented. Another one penned, "She is my hope she needs to know that (white heart emoji)"

"You are the most beautiful warrior (red heart emojis)" commented an admirer of the actress. A fan who felt inspired with the quote wrote, "Just the lines I wanted this morning @sushmitasen47 ma'am (heart eye emoji and embrace emojis)." A heartfelt note by a fan read as saying, "Love you too sush (red heart emoji) you are and you will be my motivation & inspiration (heart emojis). Lots and lots of love to you. .. Maa dugga bless you with lots of happiness and prosperity.

Advertisement

On the work front, Sushmita has played several memorable characters in her filmography. She is known for featuring in films like Biwi No. 1, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, No Problem and more and has also made it big on OTT with series like Aarya and Taali. The actress hasn't yet announced her next project. Fans are looking forward to seeing her in a big Bollywood movie soon.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen talks about having conversation around s*x with daughters Renee and Alisah; 'Explore yourself but...'