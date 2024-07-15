PICS: Parineeti Chopra’s weekend was all about ‘Wimbledon finals, strawberries, and her love’ Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are one of the most beloved couples in the industry. They consistently express their love for each other and manage to make time for date nights and getaways amidst their busy schedules. Recently, the couple attended the Wimbledon Finals 2024, which took place on July 14, 2024. Parineeti took to her social media and shared a glimpse of the event.

Parineeti Chopra gives a glimpse of her Wimbledon weekend with hubby Raghav Chadha

The Amar Singh Chamkila actress shared a series of pictures from her Wimbledon weekend, filled with fun and love. In the first picture, Parineeti and Raghav are seen posing chicly in the stands. Chopra chose a white crepe dress, while Chadha looked classy in a suit.

In the second image, they posed outside the center court. The third image captures the duo smiling cheerfully for a selfie. In the following slides, they are seen enjoying the famous strawberries and cream.

The next slide features Carlos Alcaraz Garfia celebrating his historic win, and in the last slide, Parineeti is seen holding her heels while walking barefoot with her husband by her side.

The post read, "Wimbledon finals, strawberries & cream, and my love … the best weekend! Congratulations @carlitosalcarazz."

Check out her post here:

For those unaware, Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2024, and the duo had a private wedding at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Parineeti Chopra opens up on her love story with hubby Raghav Chadha

In an earlier conversation with Raj Shamani on his podcast, Chopra revealed details about her love story and decision to marry Chadha. She recounted how they first met at an event in London, where she broke her usual routine of just exchanging greetings by suggesting they meet for breakfast.

"Including our teams, it was around 8-10 of us, and we met at breakfast the next day," she explained.

Initially unaware of Chadha's identity and profession, Chopra looked him up after their meeting and discovered his accomplishments. Reflecting on their quick decision to marry, she mentioned that they realized, in just days rather than weeks, that they would tie the knot.

