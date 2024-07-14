Parineeti Chopra sits hand-in-hand with hubby Raghav Chadha at Wimbledon 2024 Final; couple relishes strawberries and cream

Bollywood couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha often share pictures and videos of them to keep their fans updated with their life. The couple is currently in London and a while ago, the actress shared some pictures capturing the moments of them enjoying the Wimbledon 2024 men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha enjoy Wimbledon 2024 Final

On July 14, a while ago, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and shared some pictures of enjoying the Wimbledon 2024 Final with her husband Raghav Chadha.

In the first snap, we can see the couple sitting hand-in-hand while another picture shows us the actress holding a bowl of strawberries and cream and tagging her husband she penned, "Tradition."

Have a look:

Parineeti Chopra on her first thoughts after meeting Raghav Chadha for the first time

During her recent conversation with Raj Shamani, Parineeti Chopra shared the story of meeting Raghav for the first time during an award show hosted by the British Council in the UK. The award show was held to acknowledge outstanding achievers from different walks of life, where she was honored in the Entertainment category and her now husband in Government and politics.

The actress mentioned meeting him over breakfast the next day, knowing nothing about him. It was only after she googled him, she got to know about the work he has done. She further reflected on her dating phase and said, “We started talking to each other, and we realized not even in weeks, within days, we just used to talk about getting married.”

The actress also shared how her mother used to tell her when the right person would come, she would know. However, the actress remained ignorant. She said, “My mother always used to tell me when your life partner will come in front of you, you will know, and I said, “Please don’t tell me these filmy lines aisa kuch nahin hota. I swear, I met Raghav and in 5 minutes I knew I’m going to marry this man.”

For the unversed, Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in September 2023. The actress was recently seen in the Imtiaz Ali-directed film Amar Singh Chamkila.

