Pinkvilla Style Icons 2: Ananya Panday wins AJIO Life presents Most Glamorous Icon Award

April 7th was a big night for Pinkvilla as the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards successfully took place in Mumbai’s JW Marriott. It was indeed a star-studded night and several big names from the industry including Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Govinda and others arrived in style and made this event a memorable one. The first season of the show had a staggering 1 billion reach when it debuted on June 16, 2022, across all digital platforms. Celebrities from all walks of life including entertainment, TV, fashion, sports and the culinary world were honoured at the highly awaited award ceremony. We witnessed some prominent names from all fields getting recognized and Ananya Panday won the Most Glamorous Icon Award.

Several reputed brands partnered with Pinkvilla to present the different categories of awards. To present the Most Glamorous Icon award, Ajio Life joined hands with Pinkvilla for the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards.

Ananya Panday wins Ajio Life Presents Most Glamorous Icon Award

Ananya Panday is one of the most loved actresses from the current generation. With her choice of films and the characters that she has played over the years, the actress has proved that she is here to stay and has also time and again proved her acting prowess. Apart from her acting, there is yet another thing about her personality that often grabs all the attention and it is her fashion game. Ananya won the Most Glamorous Icon Award which was presented by Shriya Saran and Derek Noronha, Head-Strategy, AJIO.

Many other celebrities were honoured at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 for their style and contribution to their field. Check out the full list of winners at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Edition 2 HERE.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Style Icons 2: Sania Mirza wins Kalyan Jewellers presents Super Glam Sports Star Of The Year