Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Now Set To Dazzle On A New Date...

At Pinkvilla, we are all set, excited and eager to come up with the top-notch entertainment and lifestyle experience at the maiden Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards!

However, there is a slight change. Due to unavoidable circumstances, Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, 2022 has been postponed -- albeit only for a few days. Now, the star-studded glam affair has a new date: June 16, 2022.

But make no mistake, as promised, we are all geared up to bring you an epic and grand celebration of style and fashion at the awards night.

Stay tuned and watch this space for more exciting updates about the one-of-a-kind gala event.

We promise you the wait will be worth it! Till then, stay inspired & stay stylish.

Also Read|Pinkvilla Style Icons Nominations: Masaba Gupta to Manish Malhotra, nominees of Super Stylish Fashion designer