Pinkvilla Style Icon Nominations: Masaba Gupta to Manish Malhotra, nominees for Super Stylish Fashion designer

Someone rightly said, “Fashion is the part of the daily air and it changes all the time, with all events. You can see and feel everything in clothes." Well, life would be so incomplete without style and fashion and everything related to it! No? Indeed, these things do play an important part in our lives. Pinkvilla is all set to bring its maiden Awards event 'Pinkvilla Style Icons' which aims to celebrate individuals from different industries, be it Bollywood, Sports, Business, Fashion, Television, Regional Cinema, and many more. So, how could we forget the fashion designers who make everything look so stylish and classy?

We have curated a list of our reputed nominees for the title of ‘Super Stylish Fashion Designer’: Anamika Khanna, Falguni and Shane Peacock, Manish Malhotra, Masaba Gupta, Anita Dongre, the designers who have not only made our celebs look beautiful but have strived hard to make everyone look their best and have made a mark with their sense of style.

Anamika Khanna

Anamika is one such designer who has blended traditional Indian textiles and techniques with Western silhouette and tailoring. She is the first Indian designer to have an International label: Ana mika. Her creations are sold both online and offline across India. She operates from a studio situated in Kolkata and her creations are loved by all.

Falguni and Shane Peacock

Who doesn’t know them? Well, this husband and wife designer duo are in the business for almost 15 years and with their edgy and out-of-the -box designs they have achieved immense international acclaim for their glam rock, statement outfits that have been worn by mega stars like Beyonce, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, and Jennifer Lopez.

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra is one of the most popular names in Bollywood. He is an Indian fashion designer turned costume designer. Manish has been enthralling us with his designs both in the world of fashion and films for almost three decades now.

Masaba Gupta

This name needs no introduction at all. Masaba is one of the finest Indian designers with her label called House Of Masaba. Youth today connect easily with her easy breezy designs and she indeed has become a household name. Well, now Masaba’s name is not just among the best designers but also among great actors after her debut show Masaba Masaba.

Anita Dongre

Anita Dongre is an Indian fashion designer. She is the founder of House of Anita Dongre, an Indian fashion house.

Find out if your favorite stylish fashion designer wins on the D-Day on June 4!

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Style Icons: Shree 420 to Aisha; Bollywood movies' fabulous style statements through the decades