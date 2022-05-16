Pinkvilla Style Icons Nominations: Ranveer Brar to Vikas Khanna, nominees for Super Stylish Chef

The famous American fashion icon, interior designer, and fashion icon Iris Apfel rightfully said, “Fashion you can buy, but style you possess.” Style is more-often than not intrinsic and eternal. And for this very reason, it must be honoured. Speaking of which, Pinkvilla is all set to bring its maiden awards event Pinkvilla Style Icons aiming to celebrate individuals from different industries, be it Bollywood, Sports, Business, Fashion, Television, Regional Cinema, and many more. So, how could we forget Food: an element so central to India’s identity.



We bring to you, our reputed nominees for the title of ‘Super Stylish Chef’: Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, Anahita Dhondy Bhandari, Kunal Kapur, and Garima Arora: chefs who have not only won acclaim and love with their food but have also made a mark with their sense of style.



Vikas Khanna

Vikas Khanna dons many hats: world-renowned Michelin-star chef, cookbook writer, restaurateur, filmmaker, and humanitarian. The one thing that remains constant in all that he does is his effortless style, and his charmingly boyish smile. Vikas believes that ‘Simple, elegant, and natural’ is the best style rule to follow, and his sartorial choices reflect the same. Anything he carries, from suits to casual shirts, he does it with grace.



Anahita Dhondy Bhandari

Anahita Dhondy Bhandari’s social media space is full of pictures of aesthetically pleasing and mouth-watering food. Amid this, once in a while, you get the glimpse of her personal style: elegant and breezy outfits, with refreshing colour choices that are easy on the eyes- from light yellows, whites, greys, and the likes. When occasionally donning a saree, the 30-year-old Parsi chef is seen reaching out for unusual, quirky prints.



Ranveer Brar

When Ranveer Brar is on screen, you cannot possibly take your eyes off of his towering silhouette. Effortlessly handsome, the chef recently made his acting debut with Hansal Mehta’s short film Baai in Modern Love Mumbai. Ranveer believes that food and fashion go hand-in-hand, and he believes in sustainability when dealing with both. He likes long, flowy kurtas, and when asked to describe his sense of style, Ranveer said he would like to call it, “real, non-pretentious, and comfortable.”

Kunal Kapur

Another nominee India absolutely loves watching on television screens is Kunal Kapur. The chef, restauranteur, and Master Chef India Judge’s style can be termed as easy-going, casual, and quirky. Kunal loves his shirts and tee shirts and is often seen donning fun, quirky prints. Moreover, he looks like someone who likes to experiment with his colour palette.



Garima Arora

Garima Arora has made her mark in the world of food and cooking by being the first Indian woman to win a Michelin star. Known to be a woman of few words, Garima lets her work do the talking. Coming to her style game, the 35-year-old restauranteur likes to keep it super comfy and casual in tees and denim, and adds a dash of panache to her OOTDs.



Vote for your favorite stylish chef now!