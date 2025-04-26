POLL: Which Jaideep Ahlawat character on OTT is your favorite? Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins’ Rajan to Paatal Lok’s Hathi Ram Chaudhary; VOTE

Jaideep Ahlawat is currently one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He has gained a lot of appreciation for his work over the past few years, especially in the OTT space. He was recently seen in Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins in the role of a crime lord. Pinkvilla is conducting a poll to allow the fans to choose their favorite Jaideep character on OTT. Check out the four options and vote to select your winner.

Advertisement

Which Jaideep Ahlawat character on OTT is your favorite? Pinkvilla is conducting a poll to allow the fans to choose their favorite character played by Jaideep Ahlawat on OTT. Rajan Aulakh in Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins Hathi Ram Chaudhary from Paatal Lok Naren Vyas in Jaane Jaan Maharaj JJ in Maharaj

1. Rajan Aulakh in Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins

Jaideep Ahlawat has surprised the audience with his role in Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins. He plays Rajan, a crime lord who teams up with Saif Ali Khan’s Rehan to steal a precious diamond. The film was released on Netflix on April 25, 2025. Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor are also a part of the cast. Earlier, Jaideep’s dance moves in the song Jaadu went viral on the internet.

2. Hathi Ram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok

Jaideep’s portrayal of Hathi Ram Chaudhary, a police officer, in the series Paatal Lok has received a lot of love. He reprises his role in the second season, which is set in Nagaland. Both seasons can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Naren Vyas in Jaane Jaan

In the 2023 movie Jaane Jaan, Jaideep Ahlawat plays the role of Naren Vyas, a mathematics teacher. He helps Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character Maya, a single mother who gets stuck in a crime investigation. Vijay Varma is seen as a cop. The movie can be watched on Netflix.

Advertisement

4. Maharaj JJ in Maharaj

Maharaj is a historical drama inspired by true events. Junaid Khan is seen as journalist Karsandas Mulji, while Jaideep portrays Maharaj JJ. The film revolves around a journalist who questions the immoral behavior of a popular religious leader. It is available to stream on Netflix.

ALSO READ: POLL RESULT: Fans pick upcoming supernatural Bollywood film they’re looking forward to most; can you guess?