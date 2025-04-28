Ibrahim Ali Khan’s rumored GF Palak Tiwari reacts to trolling of star kids like him, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday: ‘We are well aware…’

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is currently gearing up for the release of The Bhootnii. On the personal front, she has been rumored to be dating Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Palak recently opened up about the trolling faced by star kids like him, Khushi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday. She shared that all of them "were aware" that they couldn’t match up to their parents.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Palak Tiwari was asked about the trolling faced by her friends and colleagues like Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday for being star kids. In response, she said that netizens are usually unkind. However, the actress also felt that being a star kid comes with some responsibility. She explained that, in her opinion, the people were protective of their celebrity parents because they had grown up watching them.

Palak mentioned, “But I know that they are so protective of Shweta Tiwari the person that they sometimes even let that take precedence over her as my mother. When they see her daughter Palak, they think, ‘Oh, she will never match up to her’.”

Palak Tiwari further pointed out that people often overlook the fact that the star kids aren’t trying to match up to their parents. “We are well aware that we could never touch that, and we are their biggest fans,” she said.

Advertisement

The Bhootnii actress went on to say that if others admire her mom, she does even more. On behalf of all the star kids, she added that their goal is to honor and preserve their parents' legacy, not damage it.

Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari has been busy promoting The Bhootnii. The cast of the film also includes Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan, Nick, and others. The horror comedy is written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev. Palak plays the role of Ananya in the film, and her character was shown as possessed by a spirit in the trailer.

The Bhootnii is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 1, 2025.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma is ‘calming effect’ in Virat Kohli’s life, says Jannat actress Sonal Chauhan while talking about cricketer’s spiritual side