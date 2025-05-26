POLL: Would you like to see Maa and Shaitaan crossover featuring Ajay Devgn’s cameo in Kajol’s mythological film? VOTE

Kajol is gearing up for a grand return to the big screen with her upcoming mythological horror film, Maa. The movie, backed by Ajay Devgn, has also teased connections to the world of Shaitaan. This has led fans to speculate about a possible cameo by Ajay himself, and the chances seem quite high. What are your thoughts on this?

Maa centers around Kajol portraying a powerful mother engaged in a supernatural battle to protect her child. Unlike typical sentimental roles, her character is intense and formidable, which Kajol describes as her “most powerful role to date.” The film’s poster hints at a dramatic clash between divine strength and dark forces.

Meanwhile, in Shaitaan, Ajay Devgn plays a devoted father who goes to great lengths to protect his family and daughter from evil. The storyline can possibly have a cameo by Ajay’s character in Maa, potentially coming to Kajol’s character’s aid in this high-stakes battle.

In Maa, Kajol plays a mother who’s not just full of emotion but also incredibly strong, a fierce protector willing to do whatever it takes to keep her daughter safe. It’s a role packed with intense drama and real feelings, and Kajol brings it to life with fantastic passion and conviction.

Directed by Vishal Furia and penned by Saiwyn Quadras, Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, and presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films. Joining Kajol in this gripping drama is a stellar ensemble cast featuring Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma.

Maa is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 27, Maa will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali.

