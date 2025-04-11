Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025: Kajol wins MG Presents Best Actor OTT Female Jury’s Choice

The fourth edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards was held in Mumbai on March 27, 2025. It was a grand affair with many celebrities from the entertainment industry in attendance. Pinkvilla collaborated with esteemed brands and presented awards across different categories. Kajol bagged the MG Presents Best Actor OTT Female Jury’s Choice award for Do Patti.

During the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025, Kajol was honored for her performance in the mystery thriller film Do Patti. She accepted the MG Presents Best Actor OTT Female Jury’s Choice award with a huge smile. The actress looked stunning in a silver pantsuit for the occasion.

Have a look at Kajol’s winning moment here!

In Do Patti, Kajol played the role of a police officer who investigates a case involving twin sisters. The film was directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. It also starred Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead roles. The movie was released on Netflix in 2024.

Kajol is now looking forward to the release of her upcoming movie Maa. The first look of the mythological horror has been dropped along with the release date. The film is directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras. It showcases the battle between good and evil.

Alongside Kajol, the cast of the movie includes Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma. Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. It will be released in cinemas on June 27, 2025, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali languages.

Meanwhile, the PSSI Awards 2025 was a star-studded event. Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Rashmika Mandanna, Sushmita Sen, Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari, Nitanshi Goel, Rasha Thadani, Kunal Kemmu, Veer Pahariya, Hina Khan, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, and many more added their charm to the night.

