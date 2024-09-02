Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas set internet on fire with their chemistry as they attend family wedding; Joe, Franklin and Denise Jonas join: PICS

A couple of days ago, Priyanka Chopra was in India, attending the engagement ceremony of her brother Siddharth Chopra. Soon after, she attended a promotional event for her Marathi-language movie Paani which she produced. After wrapping all her work here, she returned to her family. A while ago, Nick Jonas dropped images with her as they attended a close pal's wedding.

Taking to Instagram, PeeCee’s husband Nick Jonas dropped a carousel of images from the event. The photo album starts with Priyanka Chopra and the American singer and actor indulging in PDA in the image. The love-filled image is enough to make singles jealous. It was followed by their name cards on the table along with an image of the boys, Nick, his brother Joe Jonas, and the drummer of their band.

In the captions, he also showered love on the newly married couple and penned, “Congrats @deleasakathleen and @nickmirchuk loved being there to celebrate you.”

Nick also dropped a selfie from the event with his wife sitting next to him, looking like a ‘wow’. For the event, the desi diva went with a plain black cutout dress while Nick wore a pink suit. Soon after, the internet went berserk watching the love birds together. While PC’s manager Anjula Acharia expressed the public sentiment that Nick looked handsome in that suit, others showered red heart emojis on the post.

A user commented, “Power couple, Power family,” while another penned, “Priyanka stunning gorgeous. A third opined, “You guys look good as always.”

A couple of days ago, Priyanka was also featured in Vogue India wherein she opened up about dealing with her bad days and heading to work, no matter what. The Bajirao Mastani star told the publication that on her low days, she reminds herself, “What a privilege it is to have all that I do, and I stop complaining and go do my job.”

However, she did mention that it’s difficult working in really stressful conditions for months. But when she returns home to his daughter Malti Marie and mom Madhu Chopra, she feels relieved. She also stated that even though her husband is often on musical tours, he makes sure to fly in for that extra TLC whenever he can.

