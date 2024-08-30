Priyanka Chopra’s hubby Nick Jonas falls in love with her all over again seeing recent PICS; fans say ‘We get it, jiju’

Actress Priyanka Chopra is truly fortunate to have found Nick Jonas as her life partner. Nick aka National Jiju, continually shows his affection for her publicly, setting major husband goals. Recently, Priyanka shared stunning photos from a recent shoot, and Nick can't stop raving about her.

Taking to Instagram today (August 30), Priyanka Chopra shared several photos from her recent magazine shoot, showcasing her in various stunning outfits that exude boss lady vibes and set new fashion standards. She looks like a vision to behold in the photos. As soon as the post went live, her husband, Nick Jonas, couldn't resist gushing over her and commented, “Wow wow wow.”

Well, we all agree with Nick. Not only him, but several other celebrities also praised the actress. Bhumi Pednekar simply commented, “Wow,” while Patralekhaa dropped two fire emojis. Fans also reacted enthusiastically to the photos; one wrote, “You look incredible,” and another said, “Nick, your wife is beautiful.” Some fans couldn’t get enough of ‘green flag’ Nick and responded to his comment, with one saying, “Jija ji bhi wowwwwwww,” and another adding, “We get it, Jiju.” Another fan chimed in with, “Jiju, you are a green flag.”

Earlier, Nick Jonas expressed his admiration in the comments of a photo shared by Priyanka Chopra’s close friend, Tamanna Dutt. She posted a beautiful image of herself and Priyanka in elegant sarees. In the picture, Priyanka dazzles in a burgundy saree at her brother Siddharth Chopra’s pre-wedding events in India. She captioned it, "‘Old times, fresh memories’ when you meet your BFF after so long, spending 24 hours catching up. Will miss you, my globe trotter." Nick Jonas soon took to the comment section and dropped a fire emoji. Priyanka also commented on her friend's post, writing, "Stunner."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up filming for her upcoming movie The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers. The film, which features Priyanka as a female pirate, also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. Next, she will soon begin shooting the second season of her spy series Citadel.

