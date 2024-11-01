Priyanka Chopra gives peek into her ‘perfect Diwaloween’ in London with hubby Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie; PICS

Priyanka Chopra has always embraced her culture with pride, and since her marriage to Nick Jonas, the two often honor their respective cultures together. Recently, the desi girl shared a glimpse of their "Diwaloween" (Diwali and Halloween) celebrations on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, the actress celebrates the festivals with her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti Marie.

The actress shared several pictures and snippets with her fans during Diwali, where we saw the family of three soaking in the festive vibes. In the pictures, Priyanka posed with her husband and daughter outside their home, which was decorated with rangoli, diyas, and lights for Diwali.

She looked mesmerizing in a red-hued saree and twinned with her little one, who also wore red ethnic wear and stood close to her mother. Meanwhile, Nick looked charming in an ivory-colored kurta pyjama with an overcoat adorned with golden embroidery. The couple enjoyed the festival by lighting fuljhadi and relishing the moment.

Moreover, the Fashion actress also organized a special Diwali party with her husband in London for their near and dear ones. They had put up special food stalls for the celebration, serving Indian snacks like samosas, dahi puri, and more, which were savored by their guests.

Not missing out on some fun, the loving couple also celebrated Halloween on the same day and put up spider-themed decorations at their residence. A special candlelit dinner was hosted for the occasion, and we couldn't get over the impressive way Priyanka and Nick celebrated the festivals. She captioned the post, "Just a perfect Diwaloween," with a diya and a ghost emoji.

Before Diwali, PeeCee also shared a small peek from her Dhanteras celebration with a picture and wished her fans well. In the picture, we saw Priyanka holding the hands of her husband, American actor and singer Nick Jonas. The frame also featured the small hands of their daughter, Malti Marie, as she wore a shiny stack of bangles. It showcased how their daughter has also begun to learn and celebrate Indian festivals.

