Priyanka Chopra meets 8-month-old Koala named after her; hubby Nick Jonas’ reaction is pure love; See PIC

Actress Priyanka Chopra frequently gives fans a peek into her hectic shooting schedule while filming for her upcoming movie, The Bluff, in Australia. Recently, she posted videos and photos of her Sunday afternoon spent with Australian wildlife. She was particularly touched to learn that an 8-month-old koala was named after her. Her husband, Nick Jonas, quickly reacted, showcasing their adorable couple dynamic.

Priyanka Chopra enjoys Sunday with Australian wildlife

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a video of her enjoying a Sunday with Australian wildlife. She appeared overwhelmed when she met an 8-month-old koala named after her. She also posted pictures of herself posing with the animals.

She captioned her post, "An 8-month-old koala joey named after me!! So sweet." She also thanked Paradise Country for the wonderful surprise and for introducing her to the 'most amazing wildlife,' including meerkats, koalas, kangaroos, Tasmanian devils, and dingoes.

Nick Jonas reacts to wifey Priyanka Chopra's post

As soon as she shared the post, her husband Nick Jonas quickly reacted, commenting, "You’re cute." Many users echoed Nick's sentiment, with one saying, "Memories of 'Who is cuter? LOL." Another commented, "That’s so so cute," while a third added, "Aww that’s the sweetest thing ever."

Priyanka Chopra on work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has recently finished filming Heads of State, where she stars alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She is currently in Australia working on The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers, which centers on a female pirate. This film, produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO, features Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. Flowers co-wrote the script with Joe Ballarini.

Besides this, Priyanka is set to appear in the second season of the highly anticipated spy thriller series Citadel. She will also be featured in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

