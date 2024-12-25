Priyanka Chopra’s Christmas stocking stuffing gets ‘naughty‘ and we have proof; PIC

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never miss a chance to set major couple goals, and we can't get enough of them! With Christmas and Santa already knocking our doors, the dynamic duo is gearing up to celebrate in style. Recently, the actress shared a peek at her festive stocking stuffing, joking that it's giving off some seriously naughty vibes!

Taking to Instagram Stories today (December 25), Priyanka Chopra shared a snapshot of her customized Christmas stocking, proudly featuring her name at the top. Along with it, her stocking stuffing in sleek black netting made an appearance. A glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie's stocking was also spotted beside hers.

Sharing the photo, Priyanka joked, "This stocking stuffing is definitely giving naughty, not nice..." followed by a laughing and squinting emoji. She also tagged husband Nick Jonas in the post. Well, we couldn't agree more—it's absolutely unmissable!

Earlier, PeeCee delighted her followers by sharing a series of heartwarming photos from her pre-Christmas celebrations with husband Nick Jonas, their daughter Malti Marie, and their adorable pets.

In the first snap, the couple share a romantic moment, looking completely enchanting together. The actress stunned in a chic red and white outfit, while the singer brought his signature charm in a sharp black suit. She captioned the post simply with "Home."

The next few photos give a peek into the fun festivities, featuring their furry companions joining in on the celebrations. One image captures little Malti Marie getting into the holiday spirit, holding a bat and showing off her sporty side.

Another shows her having a blast with her toys, while a third captures her enjoying a delicious meal. The final photo is a playful shot of Nick wearing a snowman headband, posing for Priyanka, and we just can't get enough of the festive fun!

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the second season of Citadel, having recently wrapped up filming in London, where she'll return as Agent Nadia in the thrilling spy series. Additionally, the versatile actress has two highly anticipated projects on the horizon: The Bluff and Heads of State, both of which are set to showcase her diverse talents.

