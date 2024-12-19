Priyanka Chopra’s public bathroom struggle as a mom to Malti is too cute to miss; find out more

Amidst her busy schedule, actress Priyanka Chopra stays active on social media, often sharing posts that resonate with her fans. Recently, she shared a hilarious moment from a public bathroom with her daughter, Malti, showing that even as a busy mom, she’s just like the rest of us. It’s an adorable and relatable story you won’t want to miss!

Priyanka Chopra shared a funny moment on her Instagram stories on December 19, revealing the struggle of being a mom in a public bathroom. She wrote, "Me in a public bathroom telling my kids not to touch anything," followed by a video of a man going everywhere in the bathroom, touching everything, going under tables, and lying on the floor. Every toddler mom can relate to the chaos, making it too cute to miss!

Meanwhile, recently, Priyanka shared heartwarming snapshots from her recent New York trip with husband Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie. Malti stole the show, especially when she playfully wore her mom's press-on nails like a fashionista.

The post featured cute moments like the little one gazing out the window during a flight, family strolls through the city, and her scribbling board, reminiscent of childhood fun. The sweetest moment came when Malti and Priyanka shared a hug, showcasing their strong bond. The Citadel actress captioned the post as “a quick lil magic moment,” capturing their joyful family life perfectly.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is preparing for the second season of Citadel, having wrapped up filming in London, where she'll reprise her role as Agent Nadia in the spy thriller. She also has two exciting upcoming projects, The Bluff and Heads of State.

