Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti walks holding dad Nick Jonas and uncle Kevins’ hands in UNSEEN PIC and it’s the perfect birthday post

Priyanka Chopra's husband, American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas turned a year older on September 16, 2024. Nick, who lives in Los Angeles with Priyanka, had a low-key birthday celebration last night. Hours after his post, his brother, Kevin Jonas wished him on the occasion and his latest Instagram post is all about that. His unseen picture features Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie walking with dad Nick Jonas and uncle Kevins and it’s the perfect birthday post.

A while ago, Kevin Jonas took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie. In the photo, the Jonas brothers can be seen walking with the little munchkin as she holds their hands on the street on a bright sunny day. Nick is acing his look in a blue and white striped sweatshirt with black trousers and looking in another direction. Kevin is sporting an orange and white checkered shirt with a white tee and blue jeans. Little Malti looks oh-so-cute in a brown and white shimmery dress. She is looking down while walking with her tiny feet.

While the picture features the trio that we didn't know we needed, we simply cannot forget to mention her mom, actress Priyanka Chopra, who was missing from the moment.

Kevin accompanied the picture with a birthday special caption for his brother, Nick Jonas, "Happy birthday brother," read his post.

Check out his post here:

Netizens are gushing over Kevin Jonas' latest post for his brother, Nick Jonas, also featuring Malti Marie. "The cutest photo! Happy birthday Nick," read a comment. "Uncle Kev! HBD Nick," an Instagram user wrote.

"Omg stop, this is the cutest," read a fan's comment. "Omg this is adorable," an Instagram user commented. "The cutest photo ever," a fan wrote.

"Obsessed with this photo," read a comment. "Uncle Kevin," a fan wrote.

Last night, Nick Jonas dropped a picture of his low-key birthday on his Instagram stories. The picture featured some pancakes and a glass of drink being kept together. The pancakes have a 'Happy Birthday' tag stuck on top.

Born in 1992, Nick Jonas has been married to Priyanka Chopra since 2018. They welcomed Malti via surrogacy in 2022.

