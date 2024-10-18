Priyanka Chopra’s morning view in Mumbai has a Salman Khan connection and we are loving it; find out

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai, and she’s making the most of her time there. Recently, the Citadel star took to her Instagram stories to share a video of her morning view, which featured a tree filled with pigeons (kabootar).

Adding a fun twist, PeeCee set the video to Salman Khan's iconic song Kabootar Ja Ja Ja from Maine Pyaar Kiya, and we’re absolutely loving it!

Check out Priyanka's story here:

Khan and Chopra have shared the screen in a few memorable Bollywood films, creating a lasting impact with their on-screen chemistry. Their most notable collaborations include Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), a comedy about a love triangle where Salman played the lovable Sameer, and Priyanka portrayed his love interest Rani.

They reunited in Salaam-E-Ishq (2007), a multi-starrer romantic drama, and again in God Tussi Great Ho (2008), where Salman played a frustrated TV anchor and Priyanka his supportive girlfriend.

Though their films together were few, their charismatic pairing remains popular among Bollywood fans.

On the work front, Priyanka recently wrapped up filming for projects like The Bluff and Heads of State. She is currently busy shooting the highly anticipated second season of Citadel, where she will reprise her role as Nadia Sinh alongside Richard Madden in the spy thriller.

The Bajirao Mastani actress is also in discussions with Farhan Akhtar for the film Jee Le Zara, which will co-star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

On the other hand, Salman Khan is currently busy filming Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss. The movie also features Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in key roles.

As we earlier reported, Salman’s character carries an air of arrogance, embodying the true essence of a 'Sikandar'—someone from a royal lineage, displaying both anger and arrogance. Fans last saw a similar 'bad boy' persona from Salman in a subplot of Sultan, which was well-received.

Reportedly, Khan is collaborating with action directors from Mission Impossible. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson banner, Sikandar is set for release on Eid 2025.

