Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra regrets sending her to boarding school at age of 7: ‘I don’t know, was I a mean mother?'

Priyanka Chopra shares a great bond with her mother, Madhu Chopra, and has often expressed her gratitude to her. The latter recently talked about a decision that she regretted in her life, which was sending her daughter to boarding school when she was just 7 years old. She said she didn’t know if she was a ‘mean mother.’

In a conversation with Rodrigo Canelas on the podcast Something Bigger Show, Madhu Chopra opened up about sending Priyanka Chopra to boarding school at the age of seven. She said that she regretted that decision now, but at that time, she believed she was doing the right thing. Madhu Chopra recalled an afternoon when she was in the kitchen while Priyanka’s father had come from work.

The physicist shared that PC’s dad asked the little girl to convey her mother a message, but she told him that she was busy playing with her dolls. When Madhu Chopra heard this, she thought that her daughter was ‘mimicking’ her, as she used to tell her the same when she was busy with her work.

She mentioned that after hearing Priyanka say that, she thought she was going wrong as a parent. She stated that sending PC to boarding school was meant for her betterment.

The businesswoman remembered that Priyanka was not ‘mentally prepared’ when she went to boarding school. She said, “I don’t know; was I a mean mother? I still regret it. I still cry over it. It was very hard for me, too.”

Madhu Chopra further shared that she visited Priyanka every Saturday. She stated, “That was becoming disruptive for her because she was not able to adjust to her boarding school. Saturday, she would wait for me to arrive, and then Sunday, I would stay with her.” Madhu ji recalled that the teacher would ask her not to come.

She added, “So that is one regretful decision, but Priyanka turned out alright. She landed on her feet.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently in London with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She is busy shooting for the second season of her spy series Citadel.

