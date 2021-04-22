Radhe Trailer: Did Salman Khan kiss his 'No lip lock policy' on screen goodbye in a scene with Disha Patani?

Salman Khan and Disha Patani are all set to be seen opposite each other in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. A scene in the trailer has left netizens baffled as it seems that Salman and Disha kiss on screen while the superstar has a strict 'no kiss' policy.

The trailer of the highly anticipated film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is out and well, it features in his element of a complete mass hero. Radhe's leading lady, is seen shaking a leg with Salman and their chemistry has left netizens impressed. However, one particular scene in the trailer where Disha and Salman are shown kissing each other in a silhouette shot has evoked a strong reaction from fans as many are left baffled. Fans of Salman are aware that the superstar has 'No Kiss' on screen policy for over 30 years now.

However, a scene in the trailer showcases the two locking lips and it has evoked different reactions from netizens. Several fans have been debating if Salman ended his 'No Kissing' on screen policy after 30 years with Disha Patani for his project, Radhe. A few fans have been of the opinion that it could be a camera trick as well. Nevertheless, the kissing scene between the superstar and actress has generated interest among netizens which may benefit when the film finally releases on May 13, 2021.

A fan shared a screengrab of the kiss scene and wrote on Twitter, "In radhe trailer salman kissed disha patni." Another wrote, "Cliche trailer but salman looks stunning!! Also first on screen kiss with disha." Another one shared a possible camera trick screen grab from the trailer and wrote, "For those who saying Salman kissed Disha #Radhe." A fan debated and wrote, "Are trailer dhang se dekh pappu..disha ke muh par patti thi uss pe kiss kiya. Bhai will never kiss on screen..He makes pure family movie."

Take a look:

In radhe trailer salman kissed disha patni#RadheTrailer — (@V3nomAmy) April 22, 2021

Are trailer dhang se dekh pappu..disha ke muh par patti thi uss pe kiss kiya

Bhai will never kiss on screen..

He makes pure family movie — mayank mohta (@mayankmohta30) April 22, 2021

For those who saying Salman kissed Disha #Radhe pic.twitter.com/JPDHD6loNj — A (@aa060297) April 22, 2021

Cliche trailer but salman looks stunning!! Also first on screen kiss with disha #RadheTrailer — मयूर Kashyap (@MayurKashyap) April 22, 2021

Did Salman kissed Disha??. — Subhash (@SrkDeepu99) April 22, 2021

Meanwhile, the trailer has received an overwhelming response from fans. The film is all set to release on May 13, 2021, in cinemas worldwide and OTT platform on a Pay-per-view model. Radhe also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. It is helmed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan, and Reel Life Production Private Limited.

