9 best Rajesh Khanna movies that’ll give your ‘Khamoshi’-filled hearts absolute ‘Anand’

Rajesh Khanna's best movies made the actor achieve the larger-than-life tag of being Indian cinema’s first superstar. The late actor had everything that you need in an artist on-screen and was loved by millions globally. Today, we celebrate 9 of Rajesh Khanna's best movies that were way ahead of time and are a must-watch by generations across.

9 best Rajesh Khanna movies that redefined Indian cinema:-

1. Anand

Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Sumita Sanyal, Ramesh Deo

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Release Year: 1971

Genre: Family, Musical

Where to Watch: YouTube

Rajesh Khanna played the character of Anand in this movie, who happens to be a terminally ill cancer patient and whose aim is to spread joy and optimism. This is to date one of his most celebrated performances and also featured the amazing chemistry of Khanna with Amitabh Bachchan.

The film featured songs like Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli, making this movie a forever favorite among fans and critics.

2. Amar Prem

Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore, Vinod Mehra

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Release Year: 1972

Genre: Musical, Romance

Where to Watch: YouTube

In Amar Prem, Rajesh Khanna played the character of Anand Babu, a lonely businessman, who forms a bond with a courtesan and her son. His performance is tender and heartfelt and beautifully captures the essence of unspoken love and sacrifice.

Songs like Chingari Koi Bhadke and Khanna's on-screen chemistry with Sharmila Tagore pushed this film to the status of a cult classic.

3. Aradhana

Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore, Sujit Kumar

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Release Year: 1969

Genre: Romance, Musical

Where to Watch: Youtube

Aradhana pushed Rajesh Khanna to superstardom with his dual role as Arun and Suraj. His romantic charm and intense performance featuring alongside the lines of superhit tracks like Mere Sapno Ki Rani and Roop Tera Mastana made this movie an instant hit. Khanna's chemistry with Sharmila Tagore and his portrayal of a loving husband and devoted son was pure bliss to every cinephile’s eyes.

4. Kati Patang

Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Asha Parekh, Prem Chopra

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Release Year: 1971

Genre: Romance, Family

Where to Watch: YouTube

In Kati Patang, Rajesh Khanna plays Kamal, a man who falls in love with a woman living under an assumed identity. His performance marked by sensitivity and charm made the audience root for his character's happiness.

The film's memorable songs such as Yeh Shaam Mastani and Pyar Deewana Hota Hai contributed largely to the film’s success alongside his on-screen presence that made this film a standout in his career.

5. Bawarchi

Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Jaya Bhaduri, Asrani

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Release Year: 1972

Genre: Comedy, Family

Where to Watch: YouTube

Bawarchi features Rajesh Khanna in the character of Raghu, who is a cook on a mission to transform a dysfunctional family with his wisdom and kindness. His performance is light-hearted yet impactful and how well he delivers meaningful messages subtly with his on-point comedy timing is worth giving it a watch.

6. Haathi Mere Saathi

Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Tanuja, Sujit Kumar

IMDb Rating: 6.9

Release Year: 1971

Genre: Adventure, Family

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Rajesh Khanna's role as Raju, a man with a deep bond with elephants, in Haathi Mere Saathi is both touching and memorable. The song Chal Chal Chal Mere Saathi became an anthem for many and Khanna's portrayal of love, sacrifice, and the struggle for survival makes this movie a beloved family entertainer. His chemistry with the elephants topped up with emotional scenes is still loved by many.

7. Safar

Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore, Feroz Khan

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Release Year: 1970

Genre: Drama, Romance

Where to Watch: YouTube

In Safar, Rajesh Khanna takes up the character of Avinash, who is a cancer-stricken artist. The actor’s performance is introspective and subtly captures the essence of a man dealing with his mortality.

The song Zindagi Ka Safar from this film beautifully encapsulates the film's theme and Khanna's character's journey. His on-screen chemistry with Sharmila Tagore and ability to convey vulnerability and strength simultaneously makes this film a must-watch.

8. Namak Haraam

Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Release Year: 1973

Genre: Action, Drama

Where to Watch: YouTube

In Namak Haraam, the actor plays a worker named Somu, who stands up against injustice in the backdrop of songs like Diye Jalte Hain. Khanna's on-screen equation with Amitabh Bachchan and his character’s transformation from a carefree individual to a dedicated activist makes this one of the best Rajesh Khanna movies of all time.

9. Khamoshi (1969)

Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Waheeda Rehman, Nasir Hussain

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Release Year: 1969

Genre: Drama, Romance

Where to Watch: YouTube

Khamoshi showcases Rajesh Khanna in the character of Aru, who is a patient suffering from acute mania. He with his performance perfectly captures the nuances of his character's mental state and songs like Woh Shaam Kuch Ajeeb Thi just add more flavor to the narrative.

Khanna's chemistry with Waheeda Rehman and his ability to convey complex emotions with minimal dialogue make this film a cinematic gem.

Undoubtedly, these 9 Rajesh Khanna movies are only a feather in his cap and the actor has given many more exceptional performances during his career.

