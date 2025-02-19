Raj & DK, Rahi Anil Barve react to rumors of Gulkanda Tales getting shelved and Rakt Bramhand’s financial fraud: 'Sh*t will keep…’

Filmmakers Raj & DK and Rahi Anil Barve broke their silence regarding the rumors surrounding their upcoming series, Gulkanda Tales and Rakt Bramhand. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), they shared their thoughts on the challenges they are facing, choosing resilience over frustration. Addressing the rumors about Gulkanda Tales being shelved and financial fraud affecting Rakt Bramhand, they said, "Sh*t will keep happening."

Their posts come after reports suggested that Gulkanda Tales, a historical sex comedy for Prime Video, may have been shelved. The adult comedy, directed by Barve and produced by Raj & DK, features a talented cast, including Kunal Kemmu, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee. On the other hand, Rakt Bramhand, a fantasy action series for Netflix starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles, is reportedly dealing with financial troubles. According to some reports, between Rs 2-3 crore was allegedly stolen from the production by an executive producer, leading to further complications.

In their statement, Raj & DK acknowledged that challenges are a part of the industry. They explained that every now and then, something happens to disrupt their plans, and in such moments, they have a choice about how to react. For them, the answer has always been clear—to put their heads down, work harder, and strive to do better.

They also reflected on their journey, noting that while they are currently in the midst of production on their most ambitious show yet, fresh from completing season 3 of The Family Man and working on several films and shows in development, they took a moment to appreciate where they are. They expressed that they are exactly where they want to be—creating one story after another, in the way they want to, with the people they love working with and dedicating themselves to their projects throughout the year.

"Sh*t will keep happening… Someone will steal, someone will throw you under the bus, people will say what they want to… The best reaction to all of it seems to be to just keep at it. To break new ground and keep coming to you with new, original stories. That’s been the promise," they wrote.

Echoing this sentiment, Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve shared a similar message. Barve stated in his post, "Every now and then, something happens to shake things up. And you have a choice about how to react. Sh*t will keep happening. Work harder. Do better."

Confirming the lineup, he added, "Next up: Rakt Brahmand on Netflix and Gulkanda Tales on Prime. And Pahadpangira in theatres. No matter how many hurdles, I won't stop!" Despite the challenges they are facing, the three filmmakers remain focused on their projects, including Gulkanda Tales and Rakt Bramhand.