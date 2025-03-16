War 2: YRF promises Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani starrer is going to create ‘mayhem’ in cinemas

The YRF Spy Universe film, War 2 is one of the most awaited projects of 2025 as it brings together two powerhouses– Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr– for the first time. Now, anticipation for War 2 is soaring as Yash Raj Films recently shared that the Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani starrer is poised to create 'mayhem' in cinemas. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is set to elevate the YRF Spy Universe, promising audiences an exhilarating cinematic experience. ​

Taking to X, Yash Raj Films dropped a tweet that read, "Must say… you have set it up brilliantly even before we have started our marketing of #War2 ... there will be mayhem in cinemas on 14 August 2025, worldwide."

See here:

The tweet has left fans buzzing with excitement. One user commented, "Blockbuster stuff bhai." Another fan urged, "Make the announcement with a motion poster." Meanwhile, someone else speculated, "Hope to see Pathaan and Tiger cameo in War 2."

Pinkvilla earlier revealed that Aditya Chopra and Ayan Mukerji have envisioned War 2 as one of the grandest action spectacles in Indian cinema, pushing boundaries to introduce innovative action sequences.

While staying true to the essence of the original, the sequel is said to be more intense, featuring raw and gripping action. The source added that audiences will be captivated from the very beginning, as Hrithik Roshan’s introduction includes a thrilling sword fight sequence.

On the other hand, a recent report by Bollywood Hungama stated that Roshan sustained a minor leg injury while rehearsing for a dance sequence in War 2. According to the portal’s source, doctors have advised him against taking any risks. As a result, Hrithik is expected to rest his leg for approximately four weeks.

War 2 serves as the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War. While the first film was directed by Siddharth Anand, the upcoming installment in the YRF Spy Universe is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in a crucial role, the high-octane action film is currently set for an August release this year.