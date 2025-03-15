POLL: Which is your favorite Hrithik Roshan performance? Krrish to Jodhaa Akbar; VOTE

Hrithik Roshan has completed 25 years in the industry. He has been entertaining the audience through his films ever since his debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Pinkvilla is conducting a poll to give the fans the opportunity to choose their favorite performance of Hrithik.

Have a look at the five options and vote in the poll below:

Which is your favorite Hrithik Roshan performance? Pinkvilla is conducting a poll to allow the fans to choose their favorite performance of Hrithik Roshan. Krrish Jodhaa Akbar Lakshya Dhoom 2 Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

1. Krrish

In the 2006 movie Krrish, a sequel to Koi Mil Gaya, Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Krishna Mehra. He has superpowers like his father, Rohit Mehra. Hrithik is paired opposite Priyanka Chopra in the Rakesh Roshan directorial. Fans loved his superhero character and are eagerly waiting for the next installment in the franchise, Krrish 4.

2. Jodhaa Akbar

Ashutosh Gowariker’s film Jodhaa Akbar was released in 2008. Hrithik stars as the Mughal emperor Akbar while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan assumes the role of Rajput princess Jodhaa. The acting performances in the historical drama received a lot of acclaim.

3. Lakshya

In Lakshya (2004), Hrithik Roshan portrays the character of Karan Shergill, a man without a goal in his life. The movie, directed by Farhan Akhtar, showcases his journey as he becomes a determined army officer. Lakshya has become a highly popular movie on social media over the years.

4. Dhoom 2

Dhoom 2 (2006) is one of the most loved movies in Hrithik’s filmography. The action thriller shows him as the antagonist Mr A, a thief who steals highly valuable items. The cast of the Sanjay Gadhvi directorial includes Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra, and Bipasha Basu.

Advertisement

5. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is another highly popular film starring Hrithik Roshan. He plays the part of Arjun in the 2011 road trip movie. He is a workaholic and doesn’t enjoy the life's pleasures. However, a bachelor trip with his two friends changes his outlook.