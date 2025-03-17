Krrish 4: Rakesh Roshan opens up about not directing Hrithik Roshan’s superhero movie; ‘There’s no guarantee…’

Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, and Krrish 3, the films in the Hrithik Roshan starrer superhero franchise, have been directed by Rakesh Roshan. Fans are eagerly waiting for the next installment, Krrish 4. However, earlier the filmmaker announced his retirement from direction. He has now opened up about the same, saying that him directing the movie doesn’t guarantee that it would be a blockbuster.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rakesh Roshan was asked to share his feelings about someone else directing Krrish 4 instead of him. He said that there would be a day when he has to ‘pass on the baton’ of the franchise. Roshan expressed his belief that thus it was better to do it in his senses so that he could supervise the project and see if it’s being made correctly or not. “Tomorrow, if I am not in my senses and I’ll have to pass it on, I will not know what they are making,” he stated.

The filmmaker further revealed that he didn’t feel sad about not directing the Hrithik Roshan starrer. He shared that the chance has to be taken. Rakesh Roshan added, “Also, there’s no guarantee that if Rakesh Roshan directs Krrish 4, it’ll be a blockbuster.” He said that even the opposite could happen.

Advertisement

In 2024, Rakesh Roshan announced his retirement from direction. Talking to the above-mentioned portal, he shared that he won’t be directing any movie further. He will be acting as the producer of Krrish 4.

In an old interview with Pinkvilla, Roshan had expressed his confidence in the script of Krrish 4, saying, “Nothing can stop a film from creating magic if the script is good. I am sure our script will catch the audience's attention in the first 15 minutes. The Krrish 4 script is magical.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of War 2 in 2025. He will be returning as Agent Kabir in the sequel to his action thriller. The Ayan Mukerji directorial features Kiara Advani and Jr. NTR in pivotal roles. War 2 is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 14.