Mom-to-be Kiara Advani flaunts her ‘Sunday glow’ with a wink and we just can’t get enough of her; WATCH

Kiara Advani is currently enjoying her pregnancy phase to the fullest. It was just a couple of weeks back that she and Sidharth Malhotra announced that they were expecting their first child. While Kiara is consistent in sharing insights into her life, most recently, the actress posted an endearing glimpse flaunting her Sunday glow, and we just can't get enough of her!

On March 16, mom-to-be Kiara Advani took to her Instagram stories and posted a small video in which she was radiating her pregnancy glow. She recorded herself against the sunlight, while her red cheeks and pregnancy radiance were on point as she ended the video with a wink. She rightly captioned the video, "Sunday Glow" followed by a smiley and a yellow heart emoji.

Take a look

It was just a couple of days back, on the special occasion of Holi, Kiara posted a photo that showed her relishing pancakes with nut, mango, and strawberry decorations. Extending warm wishes, she added a ‘Happy Holi’ GIF alongside.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Times Of India, Sidharth Malhotra opened up about the Holi celebration with his wife and family. He shared, "With Kiara, Holi has been just as fun — colours, music and the whole vibe. We enjoy keeping things simple, yet festive — like playing with colours, spending time with loved ones, and of course, indulging in special Holi treats.”

Advertisement

Last month, on February 28, Kiara and Sid made a collaborative post to share the most joyous news of their life— that they were expecting their first child, with a photo that featured their hands, as they held baby socks in their hands.

Sidharth and Kiara have been married for over two years. They tied the nuptial knot on February 7, 2023, in an intimate celebration at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace.

On the professional front, Kiara Advani will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial War 2 co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. It is set to release later this year on August 14, 2025.

Meanwhile, Sidharth has Param Sundari in his pipeline, which marks his first collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor. It is backed by Dinesh Vijans’ Maddock Films, set to hit big screens on July 25, 2025.