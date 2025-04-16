Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt inspect their new home days after celebrating 3rd wedding anniversary; EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been continuously inspecting their new house, which is currently under construction. Yet again, the Bollywood couple was spotted at the construction site of their new bungalow, which is finally taking shape. Check it out.

Despite their busy work schedules, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been putting all their efforts into building their new house. On multiple occasions, the actors have been spotted visiting the building, which is currently under construction. Yet again, on April 16, 2025, the celebs were papped inspecting their future home.

Advertisement

In an exclusive clip posted by Pinkvilla on its Instagram handle, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor was seen entering the spot donning a black t-shirt with matching shorts paired with sneakers and a cap. Soon after, we see Alia, in a shirt and a pair of shorts, waiting for her husband.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor inspect their new home:

Days ago, Alia and Ranbir were spotted exiting their current home with Akash Ambani. They are currently living in an apartment located on the 7th floor of the Vastu building. Last year, the Kapoors kickstarted the renovation work of the Krishna Raj bungalow situated in the Pali Hill neighborhood of Mumbai.

According to reports, the bungalow was originally purchased by Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor and is named after legendary actor Raj Kapoor and his wife, Krishna Raj Kapoor. According to Times Now, it’s an eight-storey bungalow which is being revamped to include all the amenities of a modern home.

Advertisement

Apparently, Neetu Kapoor will be residing on the first floor while Alia and RK will take over the second floor with their daughter Raha. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has also been allotted a floor in the lavish property for when they visit Mumbai from Delhi.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate their third wedding anniversary

On April 14, 2025, the Brahmastra couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary. To mark this special occasion, the National Award-winning actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a romantic selfie with her husband. In the captions, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star called Ranbir her ‘home.’

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding Anniversary: Actress blesses Instagram feed of fans with romantic selfie ft husband; calls him 'home'