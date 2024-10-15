Ranbir Kapoor oozes handsomeness in his new hairstyle; fans wonder if it is for Dhoom 4 or Animal Park

Born to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most good-looking actors in the Hindi film industry. Ranbir, who was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal in 2023, often makes his fans gaga over his charming personality. Reportedly, the actor has joined the Dhoom franchise. He also has Animal Park in the pipeline. Ranbir recently oozed handsomeness in his new hairstyle and fans are now wondering if it is from Dhoom 4 or Animal Park.

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to Instagram to share a few pictures of Ranbir Kapoor from his new look. In the pictures, Ranbir can be seen flaunting his look with his neatly styled hair. He sported a black shirt and paired it with a cool pair of sunglasses. The actor is also carrying silver studs in his ears.

In the first photo, Ranbir is holding his sunglasses while posing for the camera. The second picture shows him looking downwards. The third photo features Ranbir with the stylist, Aalim Hakim in which the actor can be seen showing the perfect sign with his hand.

"Hotness Alert! RANBIR KAPOOR," read the caption.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Aalim Hakim's latest post about Ranbir Kapoor has been bombarded with several reactions in the comment section. Fans have been gushing about Ranbir's new look in pictures. Some netizens connected it to Animal Park, the sequel to Animal. A few of them wondered if it was for Dhoom 4.

"The Dhoom man is here," an Instagram user wrote and added a few fire emojis. "Animal Park ki tyari," read a comment.

"For Dhoom 4," claimed a fan. One of them commented, "Is it for Dhoom reloaded?" A fan wrote, "Animal Park start," followed by awestruck emojis. "Animal 2 character reveal," read one of the comments.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla earlier confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor will lead Yash Raj Films' Dhoom 4, the fourth installment of the Dhoom franchise. For the uninitiated, Ranbir will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The upcoming film will also star South stars Sai Pallavi and Yash.

