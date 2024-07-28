Ranbir Kapoor says Animal helped him 'shift from a boy to a man'; REVEALS being scared upon reading its script for first time

Ranbir Kapoor starred in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal last year and broke several box office records. However, there was a section of the audience that was not highly impressed by the storyline of the action thriller.

During an interview, the actor revealed that even he was scared when he read the script of the script. Kapoor also apologized to people who were disappointed by his role. Read on!

Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he was scared upon reading Animal’s script

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor was in an interview with Nikhil Kamath on his YouTube channel recently. While talking about his life, career, and everything in between, the actor stated that back in the day when his father, Rishi Kapoor, ruled Bollywood, the audience was forgiving even if the actors would do films on the same story.

But according to him, they are not so forgiving now. Giving an example of his commercially successful movie Animal, he stated that he got scared when he heard the story for the first time.

Backing his statement, Kapoor reasoned that over the past year, he has been doing good films with social messages and playing ‘the good boy’ in coming-of-age, romantic movies. Then he found this bold and ‘adulterated’ movie. He was scared, thinking the audience wouldn’t accept him in this character.

Ranbir Kapoor apologized to people who didn’t like Animal

During the same chat, he stated that a handful of people found the film misogynistic and wrong. However, he felt the idea behind the movie was ‘misconstrued,’ and social media played havoc. The actor further revealed that some people also said he shouldn’t have done the film and were disappointed in him for playing the lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. To them, he just apologized and said, “Sorry yaar, I won’t do it next time.”

When asked if he would do it again, the actor said, “100%.” He added that he was hitting a saturation point in his career. “I was called the next superstar for a very long time. But Animal was the correct film at the right time.” It took his career a step up, gave him confidence, and helped him “shift from a boy to a man.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Ramayana.

