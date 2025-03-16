Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar to have a sequel? Director Imtiaz Ali spills the beans

Imtiaz Ali is the man behind some of the masterpieces like Jab We Met, Rockstar, Highway, to name a few. Some of his movies became so popular that viewers have been requesting their sequels. A couple of years ago, he joined the trend and came up with Love Aaj Kal 2 which surprisingly, didn’t become a massive box-office success. When asked if he will come up with Rockstar 2, he had this to say. Read on!

During an interaction with Game Changers YouTube Channel, Imtiaz Ali shared why Love Aaj Kal 2 didn’t work as expected. The filmmaker said that he tried to put too much into it, and that’s why it became heavy. This is when he also exclaimed that unless really necessary, he will not be interested in making sequels.

However, he did at “Never say never” and stated “ho sakta hai ki koi idea aa jae aur mujhey lage ki ye kahani, as a Rockstar Part 2 ya Rockstar thought, it might be nice (It might happen that I might that that a story, as a Rockstar 2 or Rockstar thought would be nice.)”

He said the same for the sequel for Jab We Met, adding that currently, he can’t say much about it but as of now, he is not thinking of it right now. “But kabhi aesa hota hai ke koi wild thought Rockstar ko leke aa jae. (But it might happen that a wild thought regarding Rockstar comes in my mind.)”

While talking about Love Aaj Kal 2, the Amar Singh Chamkila director stated that he could have done multiple things differently. According to him, the ease of the film was compromised and it became thick. Hence, people didn’t understand what happened and he felt like the film lacked freshness.

Sharing his two cents on making sequels, Ali said that whenever someone is making a sequel, they should have a proper reason to make it. “I had that reason, but I wasn’t able to express that. At least, it didn’t get expressed in the publicity of the film,” he expressed.

