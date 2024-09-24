WATCH: Alia Bhatt gets the loudest scream from mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor during Paris Fashion Week debut

Actress Alia Bhatt made her grand debut at Paris Fashion Week, where she joined renowned names like Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne on the runway. Her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, later posted an Instagram story featuring a video of Bhatt's moment in the spotlight. Expressing her excitement, Neetu proudly cheered for her daughter-in-law, playfully mentioning that she "screamed the loudest".

On September 23, 2024, Bhatt made her debut appearance at Paris Fashion Week. She took part in the 'Walk Your Worth' event, held at the Place de l'Opéra in Paris. Sharing the runway with the Jigra actress were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aja Naomi King, Cindy Bruna, Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner, Luma Grothe, and other notable figures.

For her debut walk, Alia rocked the runway in a striking, chic ensemble, making a bold fashion statement. She donned a metallic silver breastplate paired with a black off-shoulder jumpsuit crafted by designer Gaurav Gupta. Her flawless makeup complemented the outfit, and the wet hair look added the perfect finishing touch.

Alia shared a series of solo pictures of herself walking the ramp at the L'Oreal fashion show, along with a group photo featuring fellow L'Oreal India ambassador Aishwarya Rai and other global celebrities. Recently named the Global Brand Ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, Alia arrived in Paris a few days prior. She was seen strolling through the streets with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and the two posed for a photo with a fan, which quickly circulated on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is preparing for the release of Jigra, co-starring Vedang Raina and directed by Vasan Bala, set to hit theaters on October 11, 2024. She will also appear alongside Sharvari Wagh in Yash Raj Films spy drama Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail.

Apart from that, she also has Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The period drama is slated to go on floors next month. Additionally, the versatile actress is reportedly set to star in another romantic film with Kapoor. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

