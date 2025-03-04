Ranbir Kapoor’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani co-star Poorna Jagannathan admits feeling ‘underestimated’ after film: ‘There was just no...’

Poorna Jagannathan, best known for her roles in The Night Of and Never Have I Ever, recently opened up about her struggles in the Bollywood industry, particularly her experience working in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). Poorna, who made her Bollywood debut in the 2011 film Delhi Belly, explained that she felt underestimated and limited, saying, “There was just no role for me,” while reflecting on her opportunities in India.

Speaking in a recent interview with PTI, Poorna shared that despite the success of Delhi Belly, she struggled to find more roles in the Hindi film industry. "I did Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, but I just felt underestimated. There was just no role for me," she said. The actress explained that the industry at the time was deeply affected by ageism, which made it difficult for her to land significant roles.

When Poorna entered the Bollywood scene, she was already 40 years old and had a child. She revealed that filmmakers didn’t know how to cast her or place her in roles that would suit her. She added, "Priyanka, Deepika, and others are changing what it means to be a woman in her forties, but that wasn’t the case when I was there." She expressed her desire to work more, but the opportunities simply didn’t come her way. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress also faced a language barrier, as her Hindi was not fluent.

Poorna also reflected on how the industry has changed over time. With the rise of streaming platforms, more diverse stories and roles have emerged, allowing actresses of all ages to have their voices heard. "The streaming culture has really affected who gets to tell stories now," she noted, mentioning how the industry has evolved to create more opportunities for women in their forties—unlike when she was active in Bollywood.

While Poorna struggled to find roles in Bollywood, her career flourished in Hollywood. She earned critical acclaim for her role in The Night Of and went on to appear in several hit shows, including The Blacklist, Better Call Saul, Ramy, and Never Have I Ever.

Currently, Poorna is working on a new project, Deli Boys, a dark comedy series about two brothers who inherit their father’s illegal empire. The show shares a comedic tone similar to Delhi Belly, which Poorna says aligns with her own comedic style.