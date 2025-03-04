When Sanjay Leela Bhansali thought Adah Sharma was Anu Malik's daughter and actress played along, here's why

Adah Sharma is a brilliant actress who entertained the audience with projects like 1920, Hasee Toh Phasee, The Kerala Story, Reeta Sanyal, Sunflower and many more across languages. But despite being a popular figure in the industry, she is often mistaken for someone else and is still needed to provide her introduction. In an interview, Adah recalled how Sanjay Leela Bhansali mistook her as Anu Malik’s daughter. Read on to know what she did next.

While sharing some unknown trivia and funny stories on Cyrus Says YouTube channel, Adah Sharma recalled attending the premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhasali’s OTT series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. At the event, when she saw the filmmaker around, Adah’s friends asked her to go and say hello to him. So, she went and introduced herself to the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam director.

After looking at Sharma and taking a brief pause, Bhansali asked her if she was Anu Malik’s daughter Adah. In that fraction of a second, the actress thought if she should tell him that she did projects like The Kerala Story, Sunflower, and others, or should she just agree with what he said. Choosing the second option, Adah responded to SLB with a “Yes.” After getting a positive response from Sharma, the filmmaker asked her about her ‘dad’ Anu Malik to which she responded with a bright smile.

In an earlier interview with Galatta India, Ram Gopal Varma, heaped praise on Adah Sharma and called her film, The Kerala Story, one of the best he has seen in years. In the interview, the filmmaker stated that he spoke to the film’s director, producer, and actress Adah, lauding them for coming up with such a gripping entertainer.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress recalled how she prepped for her character in The Kerala Story. She said that the director would send her disturbing videos, and she used to obsessively watch them all night. “Then I'd get these weird dreams about these weird things happening. But again, I am fortunate that I live in a house with my family, and I can go back home, but of course it does,” she recalled.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was seen in the 2024 Hindi political thriller film, Bastar: The Naxal Story.