Ranveer Singh says ‘Mother is Mothering’ as Deepika Padukone drops new PICS from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Deepika Padukone is blessed to have the most loving and caring husband on planet Earth. Ever since the couple got married, Ranveer Singh has been showering his undying love on his lovely wife, be it on social media or otherwise.

Yet again, the Gunday actor made netizens go ‘aww’ when he dropped an adorable comment on his wife’s pictures. Check it out!

Ranveer Singh’s comment on Deepika Padukone’s pictures is just ‘wow’

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s love story dates back to the time the celebs shared the screen in the 2013 movie, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. After dating for years, the couple finally got married in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy. Earlier this year, the couple announced on social media that they were expecting their first child.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding was the latest event at which the mom-to-be was spotted flaunting her baby bump. Singh was also seen having the time of his life at the lavish wedding.

A while ago when the Piku actress dropped images of her look to the wedding, Singh couldn’t resist commenting on it. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani took to the comments section of her post and penned, “Mother is Mothering!”

Check it out:

Fans go gaga over Deepika Padukone’s latest images

Not just Ranveer Singh, even DP’s admirers think that she was looking ravishing in that ensemble for the wedding of the year. A user stated, “Such a pretty women and that glow on your face hayee,” while another wrote, “Such an insane face card.” While one called her a “Gorgeous Goddess”, another titled her “Regal Queen.”

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s work front

While Deepika Padukone started her Hindi film career with Om Shanti Om, back in 2007, Ranveer Singh stepped into the acting realm with the 2010 romantic comedy film Band Baaja Baaraat. Since then, the couple has worked together in multiple movies like Finding Fanny, Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and 83.

Currently, the parents-to-be are filming for their next project together titled Singham Again. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the action film also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

