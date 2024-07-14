Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai's hug reminds fans of their dance at Isha's wedding

Scores of Bollywood celebs attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding ceremony on July 12. Among them was mom-to-be Deepika Padukone and B-town diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The two ace actors met on the exciting night and exchanged warm hugs.

After that sweet video went viral, netizens were transported to Isha Ambani’s wedding, where the two female stars danced their hearts out and hugged at the gala.

Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s hug at Anant-Radhika’s wedding

On July 12, Deepika Padukone made a stunning entrance at Anant and Radhika’s wedding. The mom-to-be dressed up in a maroon suit set and arrived with her mother. She was joined by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who stepped on the red carpet with her daughter at the event. An inside glimpse from the event went viral in which the two stars were seen giving each other a warm hug.

Take a look:

Looking at them, netizens were transported to the time when DP and Aish danced their hearts out at Isha Ambani’s wedding.

When Aishwarya Rai and Deepika Padukone danced together at Isha Ambani’s wedding

To refresh your memory, back in 2018, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal tied the knot in December. The same year, a month ago, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married on November 14. Hence, when they made a public appearance at the Ambani wedding, Aishwarya was delighted and excited to meet the Piku actress.

Soon, several visuals of their love and happy dance went viral. In the clips, Padukone can be seen wearing a striking red dress while the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress went with a golden attire. The entire night, the two divas held hands and danced to the tunes of the DJ. They even ditched Ranveer Singh, who can also be spotted in the videos.

Check them out:

For the unversed, Anant and Radhika’s wedding celebration will continue on July 14. On Sunday, the family will host all the celebrities and biggies at the grand wedding reception, which could probably be the end of this mega wedding.

