Raveena Tandon APOLOGIZES to fans in London for leaving without taking photos, says Bandra incident left her traumatized: 'I shouldn't have panicked'

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon apologized to her fans in London after quickly leaving without taking photos. She acknowledged that her reaction was due to panic but later realized the fans meant no harm. She explained that her quick reaction in London was influenced by a previous incident in Bandra, which led her to panic when approached by fans.

In June, Raveena Tandon was wrongly accused of being drunk and causing a car accident, allegations later disproven by Mumbai police. Reflecting on her recent public encounter, she shared that this experience has heightened her anxiety in such settings. She added, “So sorry guys. I hope you are reading this and know that I shouldn’t have panicked.”

Raveena Tandon shared on her X account that during a recent visit to London, she panicked and left quickly when fans approached her for selfies. She explained that due to past experiences, including a troubling incident in Bandra, she felt nervous and reacted by denying her identity and retreating. She added, "They just wanted a picture, I guess, and I most of the time oblige, but after the incident that happened in Bandra a few months ago, it has left me a bit nervous and traumatised, so when I’m with people I am OK, but alone I still get a bit nervous these days."

Raveena Tandon expressed her regret, acknowledging that she should have taken a photo with the fans, as they might have been innocent. She admitted to panicking and asking for security help and felt genuinely sorry for her reaction. She apologized through her social media, hoping the fans would see her message and understand it was never her intention to offend.

She ended with a hope to reconnect with her fans, expressing a desire to take a photo with them in the future. She mentioned that she strives to be approachable and down-to-earth but acknowledges she sometimes falls short. She apologized once more, hoping the fans would understand her reaction and read her message.

After Raveena shared her experience, many netizens rallied in support, praising her for addressing the incident and apologizing to her fans. They emphasized that caution is reasonable, regardless of celebrity status. One user remarked, “You did the logical thing; better safe than sorry.”

While another commented, “That’s a very kind thing to do by acknowledging and remembering to put this in the public domain. I know they will understand your discomfort. And yes, London and Bandra are different but keeping your guard up in a foreign country should not invite any criticism, not for a celebrity or a commoner. It’s basic common sense.” Another wrote, “That's a very sweet and considerate gesture on part of an artist/celebrity to come around on social media and be apologetic, for perhaps only inadvertently mistaking fans for potential threat.”

For those who may not know, in June this year, Raveena Tandon was assaulted by a disorderly crowd outside her residence in Bandra. The mob slapped her, pulled her by her hair, and demanded money, accusing her of road rage. However, a police investigation later found that the mob's claims were false. Raveena chose not to press charges against the individuals involved.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Raveena Tandon will next appear in Welcome To The Jungle (WTTJ), which also stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, and others. This film marks Akshay Kumar’s return to the franchise after his absence from Welcome Back and reunites him with Raveena Tandon on-screen after a 20-year gap.

