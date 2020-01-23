Raveena Tandon hits back at a troll who calls her milf; hints at comedian Aditi Mittal's tweet

Raveena Tandon, surely took notice of the tweet made by comedian Aditi Mittal. Now, in her latest tweet, Raveena mentions that she remembers well about being called a milf.

The Mohra actress gave a savage reply to a troll who called her a milf. The Bollywood diva who played a key role in the classic film, Andaz Apna Apna said in her tweet that the troll was very juvenile. She further stated in her tweet that there are such things that people do to get attention on social media platforms, she hoped that God gives them happiness and gave her love as well to that person. Raveena Tandon added that the troll is very interested in her profile, and said that she remembers being called a milf. This statement was a hint that she knew about the tweet made by comedian, Aditi Mittal which clearly stated Raveena as a milf.

The Dulhe Raja actress states that the troll hopefully should get lots of love and success. The comedian Aditi Mittal had previously tweeted about Akhiyon Se Goli Maare actress as to why would her tweet appear on her timeline when Aditi does not follow Raveena Tandon or Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga with whom Raveena was having a Twitter conversation about her earrings. Comedian Aditi Mittal wrote that why is Raveena Tandon's tweet appearing on her timeline when she doesn’t follow either Raveena or Bagga on Twitter. The tweet got many replies from the twitterati, and while replying to one of those comments, Aditi calls the Ek Hi Raasta actress a milf.

Hahaha how juvenile. What all people do for their place in the sun. God give them happiness . Loads of love to you dear . Even though you don’t follow,you sure are interested. I remember you’d called me “milf” . Was flattered. God bless you honey. Loadsa love and success. — Raveena Tandon (TandonRaveena) January 23, 2020

Raveena Tandon, surely took notice of the tweet made by Mittal, and now, in her tweet mentions that she remembers well about being called a milf on the social media platform. As per the latest reports on the Bollywood actress who featured in films like Satta and Shool, will be seen next in film titled KGF: Chapter 2.

(ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon says she is not a fitness freak)

Read More