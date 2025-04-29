Loved Jaideep Ahlawat’s dance in Jewel Thief’s Jaadu? WATCH some more of his moves in Three Of Us’ BTS video

Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, starring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, was released on April 25 on Netflix. The thrilling heist movie, based around the pursuit of a Rs. 500 crore African gem, the Red Sun, got positive responses from fans and critics. Jaideep was also seen showing off his dance moves in the film's song Jaadu. Now, to celebrate International Dance Day, his co-star from Three of Us, Shefali Shah, shared a BTS video and the actor's hilarious reaction to the footage had us in stitches.

Taking to Instagram today (April 29), Shefali Shah dropped a fun behind-the-scenes video from Three of Us, where she’s seen learning classical dance. However, the real highlight of the video is Jaideep Ahlawat, who’s humorously mimicking her moves from behind. The playful video had us all laughing! Sharing the video, she captioned it, “Just no points for guessing who is the better dancer. My vote goes to him for sure!” along with hashtags #InternationalDanceDay #Dance #Humor #BTS #OnSet.

As soon as Shefali shared the video, Jaideep couldn’t help but jump into the comments, writing, “What was I doing !!!??” along with the see-no-evil monkey and sweat-smile emojis, adding his own humorous touch to the fun moment.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement and flooded the comment section with reactions. One user wrote, “Jaideep in series is the real pookie.” Another commented, “Gajab ho sir... Shefali madam rocks.” Some praised the film, with one saying, “This movie is so good, lovely story.” Others got playful, like one fan who wrote, “Happy World Dance Day... To the Latest Dance Throb of Bollywood.”

One comment read, “Wholesome video. I am done for today,” while another suggested, “Sir, you can dance very well. Please do one film with a dance theme and comedy.” There was even a fan who joked, “Turns out we finally cracked the mystery of where @jaideepahlawat got his killer dance moves from—he unleashed them like a boss in The Jewel Thief!” Another fan gushed, “HIS LIL SMILE AND SHOULDER SHRUG BEFORE CONTINUING THE DANCE. SO CUTE.”

For the unversed, Three of Us is a 2022 Indian Hindi-language drama film, co-written and directed by Avinash Arun. The film stars Shefali Shah as Shailaja Desai, a woman diagnosed with dementia. Swanand Kirkire is seen in the role of husband, Dipankar, and Jaideep Ahlawat plays the role of her childhood sweetheart, Pradeep Kamat.

Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, starring Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta in key roles, revolves around a daring diamond robbery. Produced by Anand’s Marflix Pictures, this thrilling heist drama is now streaming on Netflix. Jaideep's energetic dance performance in the track Jaadu has gone viral, becoming a fan favorite online.

