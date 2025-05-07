Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur struggles with stage fright, Jewel Thief actor reveals reason and it's so relatable

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are among the most adored couples in the industry. They never fail to give major couple goals. Their sons, Taimur and Jeh, also remain in the spotlight, capturing hearts with their adorable antics. Now, the Jewel Thief actor revealed that Taimur struggles with stage fear. He revealed that the little one gets nervous when facing a crowd.

In a video shared on Netflix India’s YouTube channel, Saif Ali Khan opened up about his nine-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan, during an interaction with his Jewel Thief co-star Jaideep Ahlawat.

He shared how Taimur has stage fright and said, ‘Mujhe bahut darr lagta hai, Abba, logo ke saamne. Maine bola mujhe dialogues nahi bolne hain (I get scared in front of people Dad. I said I don’t want to recite any dialogues).’ And somebody said, ‘You are so great. You speak so many lines. I don’t know how you learned these lines’.”

The Jewel Thief actor also opened up on how Taimur deals with the fame that comes with being the child of two big film personalities. He admitted that his son has become accustomed to it.

However, Saif Ali Khan hopes that his son realizes that, despite their fame, they lead a down-to-earth and very humble life. He also highlighted the importance of not taking one's celebrity status too seriously, sharing that while acting is a fulfilling career, staying humble is crucial.

The actor further revealed that his parents, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore, maintained a down-to-earth and disciplined environment at home despite being so famous.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan’s recent film Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins was released on Netflix on April 25, 2025. Apart from him and Jaideep Ahlawat, it also features Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor in important roles. The official synopsis on the streaming platform read, “In this high-octane battle of wits and wills, ingenious con artist Rehan devises a diamond heist while trying to outsmart Rajan, his sadistic adversary.”

Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the film is produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under Marflix Pictures. The film will also have a sequel, and it was confirmed at the end of the first part.

