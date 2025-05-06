POLL RESULT: Fans pick Jaideep Ahlawat’s best OTT character and the winner is a no-brainer
Pinkvilla ran a poll to find fans’ favorite Jaideep Ahlawat character on OTT, and no surprise, one iconic role ran away with it. Can you guess which one?
Jaideep Ahlawat has carved a niche for himself in Indian OTT storytelling with his intense, grounded, and deeply memorable performances. From playing morally grey figures to emotionally layered characters, the actor has consistently delivered impactful portrayals. In a recent Pinkvilla poll, fans were asked to vote for their favorite Jaideep Ahlawat character on OTT, and the results leave little room for doubt.
The poll, conducted on May 3, featured four standout characters from Ahlawat’s streaming projects: Hathi Ram Chaudhary from Paatal Lok, Rajan Aulakh from Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, Naren Vyas from Jaane Jaan, and Maharaj JJ from Maharaj.
Emerging as the clear winner, Paatal Lok’s Hathi Ram Chaudhary secured 62.50% of the total votes. The 2020 Amazon Prime Video crime thriller, produced by Anushka Sharma, follows a disillusioned Delhi cop who gets drawn into the dark underbelly of society after a high-profile assassination attempt. Jaideep’s nuanced portrayal of Hathi Ram — a man torn between duty and self-worth — was widely praised, earning him multiple awards and a loyal fan following. It remains one of his most iconic roles to date.
In second place was Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins, with 31.25% of votes going to Jaideep’s character Rajan Aulakh. Streaming on ZEE5, the show is a gritty heist thriller where Ahlawat plays a skilled and mysterious thief involved in an ambitious robbery plan. The actor’s restrained performance and intense screen presence have already caught viewers’ attention despite the show being relatively new.
Garnering 6.25% of the votes was Naren Vyas from Jaane Jaan, a Netflix mystery thriller also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. Ahlawat plays a shy math teacher who gets entangled in a murder cover-up involving his neighbor. His emotionally vulnerable performance added depth to the suspenseful narrative.
Unfortunately, Maharaj JJ from Maharaj didn’t receive any votes in the poll. Based on true events, the Netflix drama sees Ahlawat take on the role of an influential spiritual figure facing questions and resistance in colonial India.
