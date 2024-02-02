Meet the actor who was background dancer in Aishwarya Rai-Karisma Kapoor's films, now a big Bollywood star

Bollywood industry has been witnessing several actors debuting every year. While some become an overnight sensation after their debut films, some struggle a bit to reach the top spot. So many actors changed their early professional lives just to cement their presence in the film industry because their ultimate passion was acting.

The actor we are talking about today proved his acting prowess over the years and has become a superstar. He featured in several hit films and is one of the top actors in the Bollywood industry.

The actor that we are talking about is none other than Shahid Kapoor. He was a background dancer in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Taal and Karisma Kapoor starrer Dil To Pagal Hai. He was featured in the songs Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye and Le Gai Le Gai, respectively. Let's dive deep into his early life, Bollywood debut, luxury expenses, filmography, and many more.

Shahid Kapoor's early life

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor was born in New Delhi on February 25, 1981. His father is actor Pankaj Kapur, and his mother is actor-dancer Neelima Azeem. His parents divorced when he was three years old. After that, his father shifted to Mumbai and married the actress Supriya Pathak, while Kapoor continued living in Delhi with his mother and maternal grandparents.

Advertisement

Kapoor had a keen interest in dance from an early age. At the age of 15, he joined Shiamak Davar's dance institute. As a student there, Shahid appeared as a background dancer in the films Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) and Taal (1999). Interestingly, Davar served as a choreographer there.

He later became an instructor at the institute, and during this time, he accompanied a friend to an audition for a commercial where Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji were featured but wound up with the part himself. He also took on the role of assistant director to his father on the 1998 television series Mohandas B.A.L.L.B.

Shahid Kapoor's early career and Bollywood debut

In 2003, Shahid Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Ken Ghosh's film Ishq Vishk. Notably, before beginning work on the film, he attended acting workshops with Naseeruddin Shah and Satyadev Dubey. After that, he was featured as a love-struck student in Fida (2004). His character is manipulated by a woman (Kareena Kapoor) and her lover (Fardeen Khan) to rob a bank.

In 2006, Kapoor played opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in two films - the thriller 36 China Town and the comedy Chup Chup Ke.

Shahid Kapoor's bigger breakthrough came later that year when he starred opposite Amrita Rao in Sooraj Barjatya's romantic drama Vivah, which focused on an arranged marriage. In 2007, the Imtiaz Ali-directed romantic comedy Jab We Met proved to be one of the top-grossing films of the year. In this film, he starred opposite Kareena.

After that, Shahid was featured in several successful films, including Haider, Udta Punjab, Kaminey: The Scoundrels, Kismat Konnection, Kabir Singh, and many more.

Shahid Kapoor's personal life and family

Shahid has always been a private person when it comes to his personal life. The actor married Mira Rajput, a non-industry girl, in 2015. He is a proud father to daughter Misha (August 2016) and son Zain (September 2018).

The Times of India reported that Kapoor met Rajput through the Dharmic religious group Radha Soami Satsang Beas. Speaking about his family, as mentioned above, his father is actor Pankaj Kapur, and his mother is actor-dancer Neelima Azeem.

Actor Ishaan Khatter is the son of ex-couple Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khatter and is the half-brother of Shahid Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor's luxury expenses and assets

Speaking about his luxury expenses, Shahid has a dreamy car collection from Range Rover Vogue to a Jaguar XKR-S and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Advertisement

According to a GQ India report, Shahid also owns Jaguar XKR - S, Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes - AMG S400, Porsche Cayenne GTS, and Mercedes ML-Class.

Shahid Kapoor's career peaks and filmography

Gaining massive fame from the movie Vivah, Shahid went on to become an acting inspiration for many. He carved a niche for himself with his brilliant acting in films like Haider, Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh, Jab We Met, and many others. His natural acting never goes off style. Besides his acting, Shahid impresses his fans and followers with his stylish dancing skills.

Here are 10 best movies of Shahid Kapoor based on IMDb rating 1. Haider (2014) 8/10 2. Udta Punjab (2016) 7.7/10 3. Kabir Singh (2019) 7/10 4. Kaminey (2009) 7.4/10 5. Jab We Met (2007) 7.9/10 6. Jersey (2007) 7.3/10 7.Ishq Vishk (2003) 6.1/10 8. Chup Chup Ke (2006) 6.9/10 9. Vivah (2006) 6.6/10 10. Padmaavat (2018) 7.1/10

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming project

Work-wise, Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of the romance drama Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role opposite him. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on February 9, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Meet THIS Heeramandi actress who is related to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and now married to a businessman