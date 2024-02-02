Meet THIS Heeramandi actress who is related to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and now married to a businessman

Sharmin Segal, known for her acting skills and as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, is set to enter the world of streaming with the upcoming series Heeramandi - The Diamond Bazaar. Alongside her career, Sharmin recently celebrated a significant moment in her personal life by marrying businessman Aman Mehta in a luxurious ceremony. The couple later hosted a big reception in Mumbai, graced by many Bollywood stars.

Here’s all you need to know about the Heeramandi - The Diamond Bazaar actress’ personal life, career and more:

Sharmin Segal's early life

Sharmin Segal was born into a Hindu family to Bela Segal and Deepak Segal. Her mother, Bela Segal, is a Bollywood film editor known for her work in movies like Black and Devdas. Sharmin also has a younger sister named Simran Segal.

Sharmin Segal is a popular Indian actress, model, assistant director, and artist. Born on September 28, 1995, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, she received her primary education in her hometown. After completing her intermediate education, she enrolled at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute to pursue her graduation. Sharmin graduated and later discovered her passion for acting. Once she entered the entertainment industry, Sharmin remained active in showbiz without pause.

Mohan Segal, a veteran film director, is her grandfather. Initially aspiring to become a doctor, she developed an interest in acting after taking theater in the 11th standard. Encouraged by her uncle, she decided to concentrate solely on acting. Despite weighing 90 kilograms, her passion for acting motivated her to adopt a healthy lifestyle and shed excess weight.

Sharmin Segal's connection with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sharmin Segal is related to director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, recognized for his significant impact on Indian cinema. Sharmin Segal entered the film industry as an assistant director, commencing with the movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. She went on to assist on other significant films such as Mary Kom (2014), Bajirao Mastani (2015), and Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022).

Sharmin Segal's career and Bollywood journey

In 2019, Sharmin Segal entered the world of acting with her debut role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Malaal, where she played the character Astha Tripathi alongside Meezaan Jafri. The film received mixed feedback from critics. The Times of India praised the performances of both newcomers, Meezaan and Sharmin, and their chemistry on screen, labeling it as a passionate love story with both romantic and intense moments. Sharmin was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her role in the film. In 2022, Sharmin Segal played the role of an air hostess named Netra Banerjee alongside Pratik Gandhi in the ZEE5 movie Atithi Bhooto Bhava.

Sharmin Segal's personal life

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece and Bollywood actress Sharmin Segal tied the knot with entrepreneur Aman Gupta in a lavish ceremony in Italy on Sunday night. She shared several photos from the event on her social media, which were originally posted by her friends and family.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “We got married! …and it was a struggle to find a “perfect” posed photo of you and I, but I believe that when you are experiencing a special time in your life and, you cherish the actual moment. Sometimes photos and words are not able to capture it. At the end of the day it is a emotion and it can’t always be captured but it is ALWAYS felt. The last few months have been a whirlwind of happy emotions and I’m so lucky I found you to share them with. Here is to new beginnings and growing with each other to become better versions of ourselves everyday! Thank you for being genuinely the best @amansmehta! I love you, always and forever.”

About Heeramandi - The Diamond Bazaar cast

Heeramandi - The Diamond Bazaar boasts a talented cast with well-known stars. Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh headline SLB’s Netflix series. Bhansali's touch is expected to showcase these women with stunning elegance on screen. The series also includes Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, Anuj Sharma, Astha Mittal, Jason Shah, and more.

About Heeramandi - The Diamond Bazaar

In the turmoil of Heeramandi - The Diamond Bazaar's power dynamics, a young inheritor finds themselves torn between love and inheritance, challenging the established order. Against the backdrop of pre-independence India during a rising wave of freedom movements, the traditional role of tawaifs (courtesans) faces its ultimate trial.

Regarded as the biggest and most anticipated series of the year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the creative genius, is ready to introduce his 14-year passion project in partnership with Netflix, to audiences worldwide.

Heeramandi signifies Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first venture into OTT platforms. The cast includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chaddha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal. The release date is set for 2024.

