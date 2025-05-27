Revisiting Raveena Tandon's wholesome reply to whether daughter Rasha Thadani enjoyed media attention before debut

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani made her Bollywood debut with Azaad, which was released on January 17, 2025. The audience loved Rasha for her confidence, screen presence, and dance. But back in 2024, Raveena won hearts with a wholesome answer when asked whether the young one enjoyed the media attention much before her debut.

Raveena Tandon was promoting her web series Karmma Calling in January 2024. During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, she was asked about being called the Helicopter mom of Rasha and whether the rising star was enjoying the attention she was getting.

Answering the question, the actress amusingly said she's not a helicopter but a supersonic jet. However, she added that her daughter would have to carve her niche, which would take time. "Apne pairon par khud khadi hogi (She will be independent). She will chart her own way like everybody else," said Raveena.

Talking about whether Rasha Thadani enjoyed the attention or not, the Welcome To The Jungle actress shared that she had a creative streak since the beginning. However, she added that she gave her children space to breathe. "They have to make their own decisions and they have to live with their own decisions, whether right or wrong. I'll be there to guide them, but ultimately it's their call," she said while making her point clear.

Meanwhile, Rasha Thadani has been trending on social media for getting herself inked for the first time. A video posted by Kraayonz Tattoo Studio has been going viral, which shows Rasha getting the tattoo on her neck. While the childlike reaction of the young actress to getting inked for the first time is worth noticing, what's unmissable is how mommy Raveena is making sure the whole process and outcome are precisely the way it's planned.

Talking about Rasha's debut film Azaad, it was helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, who has earlier directed movies like Rock On, Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, and more. The young actress became a rage after her song Uyi Amma from the film proved to be a chartbuster. The movie also marked the debut of Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgn. Azaad is currently streaming on Netflix.

