Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor Anniversary special: 5 films to relive the magical chemistry of this evergreen pair

The Bollywood industry has witnessed several couples over the years. From onscreen pairs to real life jodis, these couples have won millions of hearts with their chemistry. In fact, there have been some onscreen pairs that went on to become a real life jodi. Among these was Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The power couple had shared the screen space for the first time in the 1974 release Zahreela Insaan and their chemistry left everyone in awe. While the two hit out immediately, they went on to be head over heels in love with each other.

In fact, Rishi and Neetu went on to tie the knot with each other in a grand ceremony in January 1980 and have never missed out on a chance to dish out major relationship goals. From having a perfect happy family together to having each other’s back, Rishi and Neetu have turned out to be perfect soulmates. And while Rishi Kapoor isn’t among us anymore, Neetu continues to miss his presence and she is often seen sharing beautiful throwback pics of the late actor. Today, on Neetu and Rishi’s wedding anniversary as the fans relive their golden moments together, we bring you 5 movies of the couple that will make you fall in love with their chemistry all over again.

Amar Akbar Anthony

This 1977 release family drama was a multi-starrer blockbuster that was helmed by Manmohan Desai. Apart from Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, Amar Akbar Anthony also featured Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Parveen Babi and Pran in the lead. The movie featured Rishi Kapoor as a qawwali singer who was separated by his brother during his younger days while Neetu played the role of his love interest.

Khel Khel Mein

Helmed by Ravi Tandon, Khel Khel Mein was a suspense thriller starring Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh and Rakesh Roshan in the lead. The movie revolves around a group of college friends who went on to play a prank and end up getting involved with a notorious criminal.

Rafoo Chakkar

Helmed by Narender Bedi, the movie was adapted from the American film Some Like It Hot. Rafoo Chakkar went on to create a massive buzz back then owing to Neetu and Rishi’s popularity as an onscreen pair back then.

Kabhi Kabhie

This musical romantic drama was directed by Yash Chopra and came with an interesting ensemble of cast including Waheeda Rehman, Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. The movie was a massive hit and Rishi and Neetu’s chemistry had won millions of hearts.

Do Dooni Chaar

The 2010 release comedy drama marked Rishi and Neetu’s reunion after three decades and they left everyone impressed with their onscreen chemistry. Helmed by Habib Faisal, Do Dooni Chaar was a story of a school teacher who was struggling to keep his family happy and dreaming of buying a car in times of inflation. Interestingly, the movie went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi at the 58th National Film Awards.

