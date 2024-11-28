Riya Sen drops emotional post after dad Bharat Dev Varma’s demise; 'I have no regrets now that he’s gone'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of an individual's death.

Bharat Dev Varma, husband of actress Moon Moon Sen and father to actresses Raima Sen and Riya Sen, passed away at his Kolkata residence on November 19, 2024. Now, Riya took to Instagram and dropped a long note about her dad. The actress also shared a photo along with the post that stated, "I have no regrets now that he’s gone and even when I was unhappy, I smiled for him and dedicated tons of quality time to him."

Riya Sen's post read, "When a dad leaves us, his impact remains in our hearts and memories. The lessons he taught and the love he shared continue to guide us. We cherish the moments we had and draw strength from them, knowing he’s still part of who we are."

In the picture, Sen can be seen leaning on her late father Bharat Dev Varma's shoulder and the duo can be seen smiling and posing.

See the post here:

Sen further expressed that her father's legacy lives on through their actions and the values he imparted. The Plan actress shared her gratitude for always being there for him, both in good times and bad, and said she loved and cared for him to the best of her ability. Even during moments of unhappiness, she smiled for him and spent quality time by his side.

Reflecting on his passing, Sen stated she has no regrets, describing his departure as graceful and destined, a tribute to his genuine soul and larger-than-life approach.

Advertisement

The Style actress stated being deeply moved not only by the support of family and friends but also by visits from his long-time staff, who came to pay their respects. She remembered him as the kindest, most generous, fun-loving, and pleasant father anyone could have.

According to ANI, Bharat Dev Varma's health rapidly declined, prompting his family to call for an ambulance from a hospital in the Dhakuria area. Unfortunately, he passed away before the ambulance could reach him.

Varma belonged to the erstwhile royal family of Tripura. His mother, Ila Devi, was a princess of Cooch Behar and the elder sibling of Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur. His grandmother, Indira, was the sole daughter of Searji Rao Gaikwad III, the Maharaja of Vadodara.

ALSO READ: Kusha Kapila confesses she had to publicly disclose divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia on a deadline of two days; here's why